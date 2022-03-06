INTRIGUING: Deepika Padukone reveals the thing she has in COMMON with Katrina Kaif when they were newbies in Bollywood!

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone has confirmed that she is working on a film based on her father Prakash Padukone’s life and career.

Last year, she produced and starred in 83 featuring herself alongside hubby Ranveer Singh, which recreated the Indian cricket team’s glorious World Cup win of 1983.

Recently, the actress has been on a promotion spree for her latest release, Gehraiyaan. In a recent interview, Deepika Padukone revealed that she and Katrina Kaif both, didn't have PRs or Managers to help them and they would manage everything on their own.

Talking about how things have changed now, Deepika Padukone added that these days actors and actresses have huge help and are completely prepared even when before they are about to enter the industry. Deepika said that the young gen nowadays are told how to sit, conduct themselves, what to say and what not to say, what to wear, how to do hair and makeup, everything. Deepika called it incredible and said that they didn't have it back when they entered the industry.

CREDIT: Bollywood Life