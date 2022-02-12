IPL 2022: Thumbs Up! Aryan and Suhana make their first public appearance at the Pre-IPL briefing post Aryan’s Drug Case

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan may not have appeared for the 2022 IPL auction briefing but, superstar kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan had arrived for the briefing ahead of the IPL mega auction 2022. The pictures of Aryan and Suhana from the event went viral on social media.

In the picture, Aryan was seen speaking to someone sitting next to him in a mask, while Suhana was sitting in the corner. Shah Rukh Khan who co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders was not seen at the events but his kids were seen sitting with other managerial members of KKR.

Aryan donned a white T-shirt under a shirt and had covered his face with a black mask with the KKR logo on it. Suhana wore a T-shirt paired with a blazer. Juhi Chawla, who co-owns the IPL team was also seen sitting at the table with Aryan and Suhana with his daughter Jhanvi Mehta. pictures of the brother-sister duo even set the internet on fire. This was the first time the two were seen together at a public event since Aryan's drugs case.

Since Aryan was arrested in October last year in the drug case, his father Shah Rukh Khan avoided making public appearances. Recently, the Badshah of Bollywood was seen at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral ceremony at Shivaji Park in Mumbai along with his manager Pooja Dadlani. The picture of Shah Rukh Khan praying for the late legendary singer went viral.

