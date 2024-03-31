Ira Arun was 'dumbfounded' after hearing about the recreation of Choli Ke Peeche into Crew, read more

MUMBAI : Crew starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon has been garnering a lot of attention since the announcement. After the release of the trailer, fans cannot wait to see the magic of this trio on big screens.

Also read - Amazing! Ila Arun highlighted that Aarya served as an opportunity for self-discovery; Says 'My strength, my dignity...'

The film is gearing up for its theatrical release in two days. Ahead of it, Ila Arun reacted to her evergreen song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai which has been recreated for the upcoming Crew. The song was originally featured in the 1993 film Khalnayak and became a cultural phenomenon.

During an exclusive interview with India Today, singer and actor Ila Arun expressed her disbelief as her iconic song Choli Ke Peeche from Khalnayak was recreated in Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew.

She said, "Firstly, I would like to make it very clear that I have a very good relationship with Tips. Having said that, they called me five minutes before the launch of the song and asked my blessing. What else I could do, except give them my blessings? I was dumbfounded but couldn't ask them why have you done this? So my reaction to the song is exactly what Alka Yagnik's reaction is."

Praising the original version of the song, Ila Arun stated that Choli Ke Peeche is such an iconic song with a fantastic orchestration by Laxmikant–Pyarelal. Recalling how they said that it is a new thing to reach out to the younger generation, she added, "But why should we? That's what I feel. You don't have to give them what they are looking for. Why can't they just create their own number? Young directors should create energetic, powerful songs that will be liked by the younger generation. Even DJs spoil all the songs by recreating them."

Reacting to Kareena dancing to the recreated version of the song in Crew, the singer said that people have liked Kareena dancing to the song, but she cannot forget the original version. Calling the original song "all heart," she continued, "Here in this song, Kareena is having fun, but the original was a very well-choreographed song featuring Madhuri Dixit and Neena Gupta, that was brilliant and will remain that forever."

The veteran singer stated that the song remains a timeless classic that holds a special place in the annals of Indian cinema. Clearing how she does not want to create any controversy, the 70-year-old singer shared the fact that everyone is complimenting her that she is rocking, "but am I not rocking, I am shaken up by this. Even the younger generation is calling me and telling me that my song has been recreated and Kareena Kapoor Khan is dancing to the number, but what can I do about that? I can only say I am dumfounded," she said.

She continued, "In my opinion, if you want to recreate, you should work with the original artistes and keep them in the loop. And if you are making any profit, then they also should get compensation for it."

Crew, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and produced by a stellar team including Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, will showcase the dynamic trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu. Apart from them, the movie also stars the talented Diljit Dosanjh, with Kapil Sharma making a special appearance.

Also read - Ila Arun was 'STALKED' by...

Presented as a family entertainer by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience. Mark your calendars for this exciting release, as the film is all set to hit theaters on March 29, 2024.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla







