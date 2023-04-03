Ira Dubey on being away from Bollywood, “I don’t think it’s a conscious choice” – Exclusive

Ira Dubey has been a part of many movies and has also left a mark on OTT. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Ira Dubey and spoke to her about why she has kept herself away from Bollywood, her upcoming projects, and more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/04/2023 - 17:54
movie_image: 
Ira Dubey

MUMBAI :Ira Dubey impressed one and all with her performance in Aisha which also starred Sonam Kapoor in the lead role. She was later seen in movies like M Cream, Aisa Yeh Jahaan, Dear Zindagi, and others. The actress was recently seen in Potluck season 2 and the show is getting a good response.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Ira Dubey and spoke to her about why she has kept herself away from Bollywood, her upcoming projects, and more...

Why have you kept away from Bollywood films from the past few years?

I think you are talking about more commercial cinema. I don’t think it’s a conscious choice at all, it’s like which direction your life, career, your desire and motivation is taking you. After Dear Zindagi, the web world has opened up so much; it has opened up opportunities for actors of all age groups, all backgrounds, and all parts of the country. While I will always be an actor first and theatre will always be my first love, I have been slightly moving in a different direction also; more and more behind the camera. I am getting into producing; I have developed my own production company during Covid. I am developing a bunch of stuff.

Also Read:  Ira Dubey on Potluck season 2, “It’s kind of nerve-wracking a little bit, but also very exciting” – Exclusive

What projects are you producing now?

I am developing a web series which is sort of a slice of life. I am also developing two feature films, one is with a friend of mine who directed and wrote a short film that I produced during Covid. The other one is a children's feature film that I am developing.

Tell us something about your upcoming projects as an actor.

There’s a big show with Emmay Entertainment, I am not going to reveal what it is. But, there is a big show that I will be acting in; it’s a historical show, and I will shoot for that later in the year. I have done a part in Hansal Mehta’s Scoop, I have also done a part in Raja Menon’s new called Baba Black Sheep which is with Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read: Hotness Alert! Here are the times when Aisha and Dear Zindagi fame actress Ira Dubey raised temperature with her hot looks

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ira Dubey Aisha M Cream Aisa Yeh Jahaan Dear Zindagi Potluck season 2 Hansal Mehta Scoop Digital News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/04/2023 - 17:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi will be disturbed to see the growing bond between Sai and Vinu
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Sexy! Disha Patani looks ravishing in black, take a look
MUMBAI :Disha Patani is an actress who is known for her work in Hindi films. She began her acting career with the...
One more actor takes the Local train; This actress from upcoming show Chashni looked happy in this joy ride
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Tellyworld and this time, we have Amandeep Sidhu enjoying a...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Kavya exposes Maya secret of falling in love with Anuj and wanting to marry him
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Spoiler Alert! Agnisakshi…Ek Samjhauta: Satvik will give divorce papers to Jeevika
MUMBAI :Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is the new show from Colors and traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an...
Recent Stories
Ira Dubey
Ira Dubey on being away from Bollywood, “I don’t think it’s a conscious choice” – Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
Manushi to star in Varun Tej's aerial action drama based on IAF
Manushi to star in Varun Tej's aerial action drama based on IAF
Jagjeet Singh Rissam on his movie The Era of 1990, “It’s a different concept that we haven’t seen before” – Exclusive
Jagjeet Singh Rissam on his movie The Era of 1990, “It’s a different concept that we haven’t seen before” – Exclusive
Sushmita Sen
“It was a 95% blockage, I survived a major heart attack and this was because of the love and positive energy from the fans which are coming in,” says Sushmita Sen
Pushpa 2
Pathaan becomes the highest grossing Hindi films; Pushpa 2, Tiger 3 and more films who have the potential to beat Shah Rukh Khan starrer
Hotness Alert! Here are the times when Aisha and Dear Zindagi fame actress Ira Dubey raised temperature with her hot looks
Hotness Alert! Here are the times when Aisha and Dear Zindagi fame actress Ira Dubey raised temperature with her hot looks
Pooja Hegde
“Isne to Uorfi ki dress pahen li hai,” say Netizens as they troll Pooja Hegde on her outfit