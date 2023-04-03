Ira Dubey on being away from Bollywood, “I don’t think it’s a conscious choice” – Exclusive

MUMBAI :Ira Dubey impressed one and all with her performance in Aisha which also starred Sonam Kapoor in the lead role. She was later seen in movies like M Cream, Aisa Yeh Jahaan, Dear Zindagi, and others. The actress was recently seen in Potluck season 2 and the show is getting a good response.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Ira Dubey and spoke to her about why she has kept herself away from Bollywood, her upcoming projects, and more...

Why have you kept away from Bollywood films from the past few years?

I think you are talking about more commercial cinema. I don’t think it’s a conscious choice at all, it’s like which direction your life, career, your desire and motivation is taking you. After Dear Zindagi, the web world has opened up so much; it has opened up opportunities for actors of all age groups, all backgrounds, and all parts of the country. While I will always be an actor first and theatre will always be my first love, I have been slightly moving in a different direction also; more and more behind the camera. I am getting into producing; I have developed my own production company during Covid. I am developing a bunch of stuff.

What projects are you producing now?

I am developing a web series which is sort of a slice of life. I am also developing two feature films, one is with a friend of mine who directed and wrote a short film that I produced during Covid. The other one is a children's feature film that I am developing.

Tell us something about your upcoming projects as an actor.

There’s a big show with Emmay Entertainment, I am not going to reveal what it is. But, there is a big show that I will be acting in; it’s a historical show, and I will shoot for that later in the year. I have done a part in Hansal Mehta’s Scoop, I have also done a part in Raja Menon’s new called Baba Black Sheep which is with Amazon Prime Video.

