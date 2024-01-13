Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aww! Mom Reena Datta shares an emotional note for her baby girl, check out her picture with the bride and Aamir Khan

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan and ex wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan finally married her long time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. The couple first had a registered marriage then had a couple of festivities spread over many days like Haldi, Mehnedi,etc.

The couple tied the knot at Taj Aravali Resort & Spa, Udaipur, among family and friends. From the couple walking down the aisle to Zayn Marie Khan officiating the wedding and Ira’s dance with dad Aamir, it was truly an emotional affair. The couple had a christian wedding where Ira wore a white dress and Nupur wore a beige tuxedo.

Now, Reena Datta shared a sweet picture of Ira with herself and Aamir and captioned it, “I have your back always my baby girl @khan.ira Love you.” Ira commented on the post, “Awwwwwliieee I LOVE YOU MAMA!! I know that’s why I feel safe.”

While Nupur is a Hindu and Ira is a Muslim, the couple decided to have a wedding in Christian style.

