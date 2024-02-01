Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Kya Baat Hai! Aamir Khan’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao arrive in Nauvari Sarees at the Haldi ceremony

MUMBAI : Aamir Khan and ex wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan has been in the news lately for her upcoming wedding with fiance Nupur. She recently got engaged to the love of her life Nupur Shikhare. The videos and pictures of the happy couple went viral and created quite a stir online. The bride-to-be looked stunning and happy in a gorgeous red gown.

Today is Ira and Nupur’s haldi ceremony and Aamir Khan’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao arrive in beautiful multi-colored Nauvari sarees. Take a look at some glimpses here;

As the wedding draws close, Ira and Nupur’s pre-wedding festivities began with the Kelvan and Ukhana ceremonies recently. Ira shared some lovely pictures where she is seen in a red saree wearing flower accessories while Nupur is seen in a yellow kurta.

Sharing a few glimpses, Ira wrote, “Kelvan 2!

Ukhana 2!

I love him so so much.”

Check out her post here;

Ira is Aamir Khan’s daughter with first wife Reena Dutta. They also have a son Junaid Khan.

Nupur and Ira will tie the knot on 3rd January.

