Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception: Aamir Khan to host a grand affair with over 2500 guests, a star-studded guest list includes Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and others

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

MUMBAI: Ira Khan is the daughter of the well-known actor Aamir Khan, who recently tied the knot with her partner, Nupur Shikhare. Their lavish five-day Udaipur wedding, which took place from January 6 to January 10, was an extravaganza. On January 3, the pair registered in Mumbai to formally become husband and wife.

Prominent figures that are expected to grace the event with their participation include Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, the Ambanis, the Kapoors, Bhatts, Deols, and many more. The Ambanis have kindly offered to organize this magnificent celebration at the NMACC location in Mumbai.

Reports indicate that the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) is getting ready to host an extensive occasion, with an anticipated attendance of more than 2500 people. Expected to be a glamorous event, the reception will bring in the elite of the entertainment and business sectors.

Aamir Khan is rumored to have prepared a wide variety of dishes to pamper his guests at the lavish wedding reception. With nine distinct state cuisines offered, the dining experience is sure to be varied. The Gujarati menu is supposed to be the star attraction, with a great variety of flavors that are enhanced by the addition of Maharashtrian and Lucknowi dishes.

The actor is renowned for his humility and has sent out a sincere appeal to everyone to come and bless the newlyweds, saying that it would be the most meaningful gift. The actor has made arrangements for loud music and vibrant party vibes in addition to the lavish feast, guaranteeing that every guest will have a good and unforgettable time at the celebration.

