Ira Khan celebrates 2 years with boyfriend

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Aug 2019

Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan celebrated two years of togetherness with her boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani by posting a throwback photo of the couple on Instagram.

The two are all smiles in the photo.

Tagging Mishaal in her story, she wrote: "Ayyyyeee on this day 2017."

They have been dating for two years, but it was just a few months ago that she confirmed it. She had taken to Instagram stories and had an 'Ask me anything' session with her followers.

She was asked by a follower if she is dating anyone. Responding to the same, Ira uploaded a photograph in which she is hugging the musician and also tagged him in it.

Source: IANS

past seven days