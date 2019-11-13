Ira Khan invites everyone to 'Greek Out' presented by 'Euripides Medea'!

MUMBAI: After introducing the character of Hazel Keech with a very intriguing video, debutant director of the play 'Euripides' Medea', Ira Khan is coming up with an exciting event having an open mic night celebrating ancient Greece.



Ira Khan took to her social media and shared this announcement with few insights about open mic event called 'Greek Out'. The tickets for the event are getting sold out very fast. The theme for the 'Greek Out' is also very interesting as everyone who's going to attend the show will dress up for the same.



Ahead of the play, many interesting outings have been shared on the official page of 'Euripides Medea'. The official poster of the play is also out which is painted by Farhat Datta and it shows the protagonist of the play which is a woman holding a knife full of blood, a greek classic that stays at the core of the poster.



In a recent development, Veteran actress Sarika has turned into a theatre producer and will help the play by Ira Khan, who will don the director’s hat for the same. Sarika has started her production house NautankiSa Productions and is joined by friend Sachin Kamani and her younger daughter Akshara.



‘Euripides’ Medea’ is being directed by Ira Khan. Presented by Entropy and Produced by Sarika's production house NautankiSa Productions.