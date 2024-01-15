Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Reception: Lol! Jaya Bachchan reacts to paparazzi telling her where to look while posing

The couple recently had a star studded reception in Mumbai and among the guests was Jaya Bachchan with Shweta Nanda.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 19:29
movie_image: 
Jaya

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan and ex wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan finally married her long time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. The couple tied the knot at Taj Aravali Resort & Spa, Udaipur, among family and friends.The couple recently had a star studded reception in Mumbai and among the guests was Jaya Bachchan with Shweta Nanda.

Also Read-Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aww! Aamir Khan gets a mehendi design on his hand at daughter’s wedding festivities

The veteran actress has been known to have her issues with the paps. While the paparazzi tried to tell her where to look while posing for pictures, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress seemed to be in a jolly mood and told the paps, “Kya aap idhar angle humko seekha rahe hai” she then smiles and walks off.

Check out her video here;

Celebs like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Rekha, Hema Malini, Saira Banu, Ameesha Patel, Mrunal Thakur, Darsheel Safary, Kartik Aaryan, Imran Khan, Randeep Hooda and many others were seen at Ira and Nupur’s reception. 

The couple had a christian wedding where Ira wore a white dress and Nupur wore a beige tuxedo.

Also Read- Aamir Khan gets trolled for his look at Ira Khan’s engagement; “Aamir toh Salman Khan ka dada lag raha hai”   

What are your thoughts on Jaya Bachchan’s reaction? Tell us in the comments below.

    
 

Abhishek Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Jaya Bachchan Shweta Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 19:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Babil Khan and Jasleen Royal to grace the show to promote their upcoming project
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Ishaan refuses to leave Savi alone, Reeva stands shocked with his behaviour
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Exclusive! Rasika Duggal on her desired character, “I’m waiting to play a central character in a comedy show.”
MUMBAI: Humorously Yours Season 3, a slice-of-life comedy-drama, draws inspiration from the real-life experiences of...
Must Read! “Finally Prabhas in his Darling avatar” netizens praises the first look and poster of the movie Raja Saab
MUMBAI: Superstar Prabhas is on a roll, the fans are till today loving the movie Salaar and now there is yet another...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Wow! Mannara Chopra questions her sister Mitali about Priyanka Chopra’s reaction on her participating in the show, asks “Is she proud of me”
MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra is an Indian actress and model who predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Did Karan Johar reveal the top four finalists of the show?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is just two weeks away from the finale of the show and the contestants are going all out to...
Recent Stories
Prabhas
Must Read! “Finally Prabhas in his Darling avatar” netizens praises the first look and poster of the movie Raja Saab
Latest Video
Related Stories
Prabhas
Must Read! “Finally Prabhas in his Darling avatar” netizens praises the first look and poster of the movie Raja Saab
Sonu Sood
OMG! Sonu Sood reacts to passenger assaulting pilot on Indigo airline, “people continue to behave in such unruly ways”
HanuMan
Box office! HanuMan sees a great jump on Sunday, whereas Guntur Kaaram is also the winner
Shriya Saran
Trolled! Actress Shriya Saran is getting trolled for her outfit, netizens are calling her ‘cheap and vulgur’
Deepika Padukone
Fighter: Shocking! Director Siddharth Anand unfollows Deepika Padukone before film’s trailer release?
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Woah! Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser details out with release date and duration, deets inside