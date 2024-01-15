Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Reception: Lol! Jaya Bachchan reacts to paparazzi telling her where to look while posing

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan and ex wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan finally married her long time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. The couple tied the knot at Taj Aravali Resort & Spa, Udaipur, among family and friends.The couple recently had a star studded reception in Mumbai and among the guests was Jaya Bachchan with Shweta Nanda.

The veteran actress has been known to have her issues with the paps. While the paparazzi tried to tell her where to look while posing for pictures, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress seemed to be in a jolly mood and told the paps, “Kya aap idhar angle humko seekha rahe hai” she then smiles and walks off.

Celebs like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Rekha, Hema Malini, Saira Banu, Ameesha Patel, Mrunal Thakur, Darsheel Safary, Kartik Aaryan, Imran Khan, Randeep Hooda and many others were seen at Ira and Nupur’s reception.

The couple had a christian wedding where Ira wore a white dress and Nupur wore a beige tuxedo.

