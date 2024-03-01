Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aww! Aamir Khan learns singing for daughter’s big day; couple to have a registered marriage

MUMBAI : Aamir Khan and ex wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan has been in the news lately for her upcoming wedding with fiance Nupur. She recently got engaged to the love of her life Nupur Shikhare. The videos and pictures of the happy couple went viral and created quite a stir online. Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan Hegde spilled the beans on her wedding.

Nikhat told a news portal, “Today, we took Mehendi to Nupur's house. We did the mehendi ceremony. We all decided to wear navari with a big nath. We dressed up fully Maharashtrian.”

She further said, “It will be a more casual sangeet; we will be playing dhol and singing all wedding songs. Aamir is learning to sing as well. However, for the wedding songs, it is only the ladies who will be performing. Our family from Banaras, Lucknow and Delhi have come. Reena's side family has come down from Delhi and Punjab.”

She further added, “Udaipur's plan is all for Ira and Nupur's friends, and we will be going along. There we will have sangeet and mehendi, but not the Maharashtrian style wedding; it is only a registered marriage.”

Recently, Ira and Nupur’s haldi ceremony took place and Aamir Khan’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao arrived in beautiful multi-colored Nauvari sarees.

