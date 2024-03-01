Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aww! Aamir Khan learns singing for daughter’s big day; couple to have a registered marriage

The videos and pictures of the happy couple went viral and created quite a stir online. Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan Hegde spilled the beans on her wedding.
movie_image: 
Ira Khan

MUMBAI : Aamir Khan and ex wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan has been in the news lately for her upcoming wedding with fiance Nupur. She recently got engaged to the love of her life Nupur Shikhare. The videos and pictures of the happy couple went viral and created quite a stir online. Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan Hegde spilled the beans on her wedding.

Also Read- Aamir Khan gets trolled for his look at Ira Khan’s engagement; “Aamir toh Salman Khan ka dada lag raha hai”   

Nikhat told a news portal, “Today, we took Mehendi to Nupur's house. We did the mehendi ceremony. We all decided to wear navari with a big nath. We dressed up fully Maharashtrian.”

She further said, “It will be a more casual sangeet; we will be playing dhol and singing all wedding songs. Aamir is learning to sing as well. However, for the wedding songs, it is only the ladies who will be performing. Our family from Banaras, Lucknow and Delhi have come. Reena's side family has come down from Delhi and Punjab.”

She further added, “Udaipur's plan is all for Ira and Nupur's friends, and we will be going along. There we will have sangeet and mehendi, but not the Maharashtrian style wedding; it is only a registered marriage.”

Also Read- “Why is she wearing such a dress where she is very uncomfortable it is very cheap and vulgar” that is in trolls Ira Khan on her engagement dress

Recently, Ira and Nupur’s haldi ceremony took place and Aamir Khan’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao arrived in beautiful multi-colored Nauvari sarees. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla 
 

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aww! Aamir Khan learns singing for daughter’s big day; couple to have a registered marriage
Ira Khan
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aww! Aamir Khan learns singing for daughter’s big day; couple to have a registered marriage
