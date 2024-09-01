Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aww! Groom comes in a lungi for the Pajama party, his dance with kids wins hearts

The videos and pictures of the happy couple went viral and created quite a stir online. The couple’s wedding festivities have now begun.
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan and ex wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan has been in the news lately for her upcoming wedding with fiance Nupur. She recently got engaged to the love of her life Nupur Shikhare. The videos and pictures of the happy couple went viral and created quite a stir online. The couple’s wedding festivities have now begun.

Recently the couple had their pajama party and Nupur performed on the popular song Lungi dance along with his boy gang who were all dressed in a lungi. Check out their fun performance here;

He also performed a special act for the kids at the party wearing a balloon headgear. Check out the glimpses here;

Ira also joined in in her lilac satin pajamas.

Here is a glimpse of the mehendi ceremony,

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodShaadis

