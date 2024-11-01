Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding pics: Wow! From walking down the aisle to a passionate kiss, check out the couple’s fairytale wedding in Udaipur

From her engagement to the fun wedding festivities, amazing glimpses from the wedding have been winning hearts. The couple are now finally married.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/11/2024 - 12:44
movie_image: 
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan and ex wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan has been in the news lately for her wedding with Nupur Shikhare. From her engagement to the fun wedding festivities, amazing glimpses from the wedding have been winning hearts. The couple are now finally married.

Also Read- Aamir Khan gets trolled for his look at Ira Khan’s engagement; “Aamir toh Salman Khan ka dada lag raha hai”   

The couple tied the knot at Taj Aravali Resort & Spa, Udaipur, among family and friends. From the couple walking down the aisle to Zayn Marie Khan officiating the wedding and Ira’s dance with dad Aamir, it was truly an emotional affair. Teh couple had a christian wedding where Ira wore a white dress and Nupur wore a beige tuxedo.

Check out the amazing pictures here;

Ira Khan had earlier shared an emotional video where she also shared why Nupur jogged to the wedding venue and why he came in casual attire. 

Sharing the video she wrote, “From my house to Ira’s house, I used to run. I have a very special connect to this route. Emotional reason.” -Nupur From finishing the Iron Man four times to being Ira’s man forever, Nupur chose to run to their wedding venue for a very emotional reason that is close to the couple’s heart. A little glimpse into the beautiful vibe of the day that @khan.ira and @nupur_popeye chose to officially become husband and wife.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Latestly 

Aamir Khan Dhoom3 Ira Khan Agastu Foundation Reena Dutta Netherlands Nupur Shikhare Junaid Khan Kiran Rao Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/11/2024 - 12:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Animal actor Bobby Deol gave this advice to Kadak Singh actor Paresh Pahuja - “Never look at the length of a character”, read to know more
MUMBAI: Kadak Singh has been the topic of conversation as everyone was eager for the release of the movie. The movie is...
Exclusive! Paresh Pahuja roped in for Bandish Bandits season 2
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from the entertainment world, Tellychakkar is back with another...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sad! Doctors give the bad news to Savi that her family is no more
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Exclusive! “Playing this character offered me a fresh challenge” Rohan Gandotra on his upcoming series Jackpot
MUMBAI: Rohan Gandotra has been grabbing the attention ruling hearts with his contribution in television and ott word,...
Exclusive! “Whether it's television, OTT, or regional cinema, I am open to exploring all avenues” Chahatt Khanna
MUMBAI: Actress Chahatt Khanna is indeed one of the most loved names we have in current times, over the time with her...
Pandya Store: Romantic! Dhaval will hold Natasha in front of him and tie her blouse string
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing the exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
Chahatt Khanna
Exclusive! “Whether it's television, OTT, or regional cinema, I am open to exploring all avenues” Chahatt Khanna
Latest Video
Related Stories
Chahatt Khanna
Exclusive! “Whether it's television, OTT, or regional cinema, I am open to exploring all avenues” Chahatt Khanna
Disha Patani
Trolled! "Yeh kya pehen liya aapne" netizens trolls actress Disha Patani for her latest fashion
Priya Jain
Sexy! These clicks of Priya Jain will surely make your jaws drop
Manoj
Wow! Screenplay of Manoj Bajpayee starrer Joram gets added to the Permanent Core Collection of The Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Bobby
What! Bobby Deol questioned 'who is this director?' as Sandeep Reddy Vanga delayed shooting with him for Animal, read to know the whole story
Medha
Woah! 12th Fail actress Medha Shankr hits 1M followers on Instagram, enjoys rapid increase in numbers