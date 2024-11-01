Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding pics: Wow! From walking down the aisle to a passionate kiss, check out the couple’s fairytale wedding in Udaipur

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan and ex wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan has been in the news lately for her wedding with Nupur Shikhare. From her engagement to the fun wedding festivities, amazing glimpses from the wedding have been winning hearts. The couple are now finally married.

The couple tied the knot at Taj Aravali Resort & Spa, Udaipur, among family and friends. From the couple walking down the aisle to Zayn Marie Khan officiating the wedding and Ira’s dance with dad Aamir, it was truly an emotional affair. Teh couple had a christian wedding where Ira wore a white dress and Nupur wore a beige tuxedo.

Check out the amazing pictures here;

Ira Khan had earlier shared an emotional video where she also shared why Nupur jogged to the wedding venue and why he came in casual attire.

Sharing the video she wrote, “From my house to Ira’s house, I used to run. I have a very special connect to this route. Emotional reason.” -Nupur From finishing the Iron Man four times to being Ira’s man forever, Nupur chose to run to their wedding venue for a very emotional reason that is close to the couple’s heart. A little glimpse into the beautiful vibe of the day that @khan.ira and @nupur_popeye chose to officially become husband and wife.”

