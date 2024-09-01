Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare: Wow! From a classy high tea to a fun pajama party, here is the itinerary of the wedding

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan and ex wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan has been in the news lately for her upcoming wedding with fiance Nupur. She recently got engaged to the love of her life Nupur Shikhare. The videos and pictures of the happy couple went viral and created quite a stir online. The couple’s wedding festivities have now begun.

Ira herself shared the schedule of her Udaipur. Here is the list, take a look;

Ira and Nupur will tie the knot at Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur. After the welcome dinner, mehendi ceremony, and pajama party, the sangeet ceremony will be happening today. On 10th January, the couple will exchange vows in a traditional ceremony.

All the days will also see high tea happening.

Ira Khan also shared an emotional video where she also shared why Nupur jogged to the wedding venue and why he came in casual attire.

Sharing the video she wrote, “From my house to Ira’s house, I used to run. I have a very special connect to this route. Emotional reason.” -Nupur From finishing the Iron Man four times to being Ira’s man forever, Nupur chose to run to their wedding venue for a very emotional reason that is close to the couple’s heart. A little glimpse into the beautiful vibe of the day that @khan.ira and @nupur_popeye chose to officially become husband and wife.”

Recently, Ira and Nupur’s haldi ceremony took place and Aamir Khan’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao arrived in beautiful multi-colored Nauvari sarees.

