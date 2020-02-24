Ira Khan shares throwback picture of Aamir Khan

MUMBAI: A throwback photo of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan with his daughter Ira Khan has won hearts on social media.

The photo was shared by Ira on her Instagram. She wrote, 'Santa's helper I even have the ears for it!...#throwback #christmas.'

Ira did not mention when and where the photo was taken. But Indian media is reporting that the photo dates back to 2004.

In the photo, Aamir Khan, Ira, and Kiran Rao are seen. The Dangal actor is seen carrying the Mangal Panday look with long hair.

Ira is handing out presents by the actor’s side, while Kiran can be seen sitting beside them.

The photo has garnered thousands of hearts on social media within no time.

On the work note, Bollywood star Aamir is known for experimenting in films. After Thugs of Hindostan, the actor is currently busy preparing for his next film, 'Lal Singh Chaddha'.

Lal Singh Chadha will focus on the development of the Babri Masjid in 1992, along with the political and social developments that have taken place in India during the last 4 to 5 decades, including the formation of the Narendra Modi government in 2014.

These important issues will also be shown. The film is scheduled to be released next year Christmas. Apart from Aamir, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also scheduled to appear in the film.

The film is the official remake of 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump, directed by Advaita Chandan.

According to the report, Lal Singh Chadha will be woven into the role of Aamir, his character, and the most important events that have taken place in India over the past few decades. The producer has said that VFX is used extensively in Lal Singh Chadha.

The shooting of Aamir Khan's film, Lal Singh Chaddha will begin in October this year. There are reports that Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor will be seen in different looks in the film.

Check out the post below.