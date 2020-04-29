Irfan Khan journey has been remarkable from Bollywood to Hollywood

MUMBAI: The news of Irfan Khan passing away as come as shock to the country and the film industry.

He was one of the most talented and loved actors of Bollywood. The actor was very different from the rest of the actor, his choices of movies and roles defined him. But the actor has to struggle a lot to reach where he was.

He was the first actor to break into Hollywood and make India proud. With his role in Jurassic World, Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man he made India proud globally.

He rose to fame with his performance in Maqbool and there was no turning back then for this talented actor.

He raised the bar in Bollywood with films like Haider, Hindi Medium, Lunch Box, Paan Singh Tomar, New York, Blackmail, Piku, Madaari, Qarib Qarib Singlle, The Namesake, Life in metro etc.

He was highly apricated in the west with a number of directors wanting to sign him. He had won the national award for his performance in Paan Singh Tomar.

He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2011 and he latest movie Angrezi medium was highly apricated and loved by the audience and critics.

The actor passes away today and ended his battle with cancer. In spite of being unwell he had shot for Angrezi Medium and that role will be remembered as his last and will be special for all his fans.

At the end, it’s a big loss for the Entertainment industry here as well in the west.