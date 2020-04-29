Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar relationship was beyond beautiful

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today. The news of his demise was shared on Twitter by 'Piku' director Shoojit Sircar.

Irrfan and his wife Sutapa Sikdar were one of the most unconventional couples of Bollywood. The duo shared an endearing relationship and they were often spotted at various events together. Sometimes, she also used to travel along with him during his shooting schedule. She also stood rock solid behind him when he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour back in 2018.

It was during one of the practice sessions in National School of Drama that he had noticed Sutapa Sikdar. She was learning the art of acting. But she wanted to pursue story and screenplay writing. He took the risk and introduced himself. Fortunately, it worked in his favour and both of them became good friends. By the end of the term, they were in a steady relationship. In 1995, the couple got married and had a simple court marriage.

Irrfan and Sutapa were each other’s biggest fans and critics. Both of them were a part of a television show. She was the screenplay writer while he was one of the actors. Apart from this, they had collaborated for various other projects including ‘Madaari’. During an interview, he had said that his wife helped him to improve his performance every time.

The actor spoke about how his wife encouraged him to overcome the illness. 'What to say about Sutapa? She is there 24/7. She has evolved in care-giving and if I get to live, I want to live for her. She is the reason for me to keep at it still,' he said.

