Irrfan Khan passes away at 54

MUMBAI: Sad news for the diehard fans of Irrfan Khan! The actor, who made a strong place in the hearts of film buffs with his powerful acting, is no more.

The veteran actor has passed away. He was of 54.

He was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday, where he was under observation for colon infection. The actor in 2018 had announced that he’d been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

Irrfan had undergone treatment abroad for several months in 2019, working on just one project in that time, director Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium.

Prior to the film’s release, the actor had shared an empowering video message for his fans, stating that the only choice he had was to remain positive. “One doesn’t have any other choice but to remain positive. Whether you are able to make lemonade in such situations is entirely up to you. We’ve made this film with the same sort of positivity. I hope this film is able to make you laugh and cry in equal measure.”

Irrfan’s career spanned several decades and industries. Acclaimed for his roles in Indian cinema, the actor was also involved in several international blockbusters such as Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World, The Amazing Spider-Man and Life of Pi. In India, his most famous films include his debut, the Academy Award nominated Salaam Bombay!, Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, Piku, Talvar, among others.

May his soul rest in peace!

Credits: hindustantimes.com