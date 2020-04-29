Irrfan Khan’s demise in the holy month of Ramadan only proves that he is blessed

MUMBAI: Today afternoon brought a mighty sad news for all the fans of critically acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan. The actor passed away after a long battle with cancer.

The actor has been fighting the battle with the ‘rare disease’ for around two years and passed away in the holy month of Ramadan.

In Islamic culture, a person who expires in the holy month of Ramadan is tagged to be extremely blessed and pious. It is said that the person must have done many good deeds resulting in his demise in one of the most important months of the Islamic year.

If we look at Irrfan’s journey in the showbiz, he is one of the very few actors who doesn’t have a lot of controversies to his credit. Whoever knew him knows that he was an extremely dedicated artist who always kept his family on his top most priority.

Homi Adjani’s Angrezi Medium was Khan’s last movie.

TellyChakkar.com would like to pay our heartfelt condolence to Irrfan’s family.

May his soul rest in peace.