Irrfan Khan was to star in another film with Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Irrfan Khan’s death has shocked us all. The actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and breathed his last on April 29, 2020. He had been admitted to the ICU on April 28 for colon infection. It is a huge loss for Bollywood.

Over the years, Irrfan Khan has starred in some hit movies, one of which was Piku, in which he was seen along with Deepika Padukone. After Piku’s success, the two were set to star in yet another film, but it never took off, as Irrfan was diagnosed with cancer.

There had been reports that they would team up once again in a Honey Trehan directorial, which was rumoured to be based on the life of mafia queen Ashraf Khan aka Sapna Didi. The gangster drama was to be produced by Vishal Bharadwaj, and he had announced the film in 2017. However, he had then given an update in February 2018, that the film had to be stalled due to the lead actors’ health issues.

Vishal Bharadwaj had written, 'In the past few weeks, I felt like I was back in the days of Maqbool while prepping with them. Deepika and Irrfan’s look tests have come out exceptionally well, nothing like you’ve seen before, and it took me a moment to recognize them when I saw the test photographs. I want both of them to be strong and fit before we start the film.'

