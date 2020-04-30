News

Irrfan Khan's son pens heartfelt note

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Apr 2020 08:05 PM

MUMBAI: Irrfan Khan's son Babil took to Instagram to express gratitude towards everyone for sending their condolences after the demise of his father.

He posted an emotional note as his Instagram story.

"I'm deeply grateful for all the condolences you beautiful friends are pouring in for me. Although, I hope you understand that right now I'm no being able to reply because my vocabulary is dizzy," he wrote.

"I will get back to each one of you but just not right now. Thank you so much! I love you," he added

Irrfan breathed his last early on Wednesday at the age of 54. Irrfan was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection earlier this week. However, unfortunately he succumbed to his ailment. The actor is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babil and Ayan.

