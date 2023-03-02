“Ise Behtar free time mein acting Sikh lete” Netizens trolls Janhvi Kapoor on this latest video

MUMBAI : Actress Janhvi Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry, over the time not only with amazing contribution but also with her cuteness and her looks she has indeed created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans. The fans always look forward to the upcoming information and news with regards to the actress.





Having said that this latest video of the actress Janhvi Kapoor is grabbing the attention of the fans, indeed she is looking very cute as she was performing the chicken dance, the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards the actress and she is looking very cute. But there are few people who are trolling the actress and making different statements for her video.



As we can see from these comments, many people are saying that this is what the star kids are talented for, also many people are saying that she should learn acting in free time rather than doing such activities.



