“Ise Behtar free time mein acting Sikh lete” Netizens trolls Janhvi Kapoor on this latest video

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is getting someone healthy and negative comments with regards to her latest funny video
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 12:28
movie_image: 
Actress Janhvi Kapoor is getting someone healthy and negative comments with regards to her latest funny video

MUMBAI : Actress Janhvi Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry, over the time not only with amazing contribution but also with her cuteness and her looks she has indeed created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans. The fans always look forward to the upcoming information and news with regards to the actress.

 


 

Having said that this latest video of the actress Janhvi Kapoor is grabbing the attention of the fans, indeed she is looking very cute as she was performing the chicken dance, the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards the actress and she is looking very cute. But there are few people who are trolling the actress and making different statements for her video.


ALSO READ :Radhika Madan-starrer 'Sanaa' premiere at Santa Barbara International Film Fest

As we can see from these comments, many people are saying that this is what the star kids are talented for, also many people are saying that she should learn acting in free time rather than doing such activities.


What are your views on this latest video of the actress Janhvi Kapoor and on these comments coming from the site of the netizens, do let us know in the comment section below.


For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

 
ALSO READ – Chak De India actress Chitrashi Rawat all set to marry Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani in February

 

Janhvi Kapoor JANHVI KAPOOR TROLL Shah Rukh Khan Suhana Khan BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLLED Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 12:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
BARC Ratings : Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Aupama tops the shows followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Pandya Store
MUMBAI:The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Durga Aur Charu: Exclusive! Bholi reveals Charu’s identity and sends her to Jail!
MUMBAI :  The recently launched show ‘Durga and Charu’ has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping...
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding in Jaisalmer to be streamed on this popular OTT platform?
MUMBAI :  Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been making headlines as they are now all set to tie...
Dharampatnii’s Keerti aka Gurpreet Bedi becomes Ravi aka Fahmaan Khan’s muse for This Artistic Skill?
MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from Dharampatnii. Colors TV has come up with yet another...
“Ise Behtar free time mein acting Sikh lete” Netizens trolls Janhvi Kapoor on this latest video
MUMBAI : Actress Janhvi Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry, over the...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding in Jaisalmer to be streamed on this popular OTT platform?
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding in Jaisalmer to be streamed on this popular OTT platform?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding in Jaisalmer to be streamed on this popular OTT platform?
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding in Jaisalmer to be streamed on this popular OTT platform?
No Kollywood for Janhvi Kapoor, confirms father Boney Kapoor
No Kollywood for Janhvi Kapoor, confirms father Boney Kapoor
Check out the guest list for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding; Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and more
Check out the guest list for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding; Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and more
Chak De India actress Chitrashi Rawat all set to marry Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani in February
Chak De India actress Chitrashi Rawat all set to marry Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani in February
Tanisha Santoshi, Tina Ahuja and many more - star kids whose debut went unnoticed
Tanisha Santoshi, Tina Ahuja and many more - star kids whose debut went unnoticed
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in Dunki, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding and more; here are all the trending entertai
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in Dunki, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of today