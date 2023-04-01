“Ise hum confidence Kahe ya over confidence” netizens reacts on this shocking statement of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

MUMBAI : No doubt Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most loved and followed actors we have in B Town. Over the time with his movie, and small and Big characters the actor has defined his versatility and the fans always look forward to the upcoming movies and web series of the actor.

He is one such actor in Bollywood who is known for bringing content to the audience and now the actor is grabbing the attention of the fans and creating headlines for his recent statement. Recently the actor has made a statement that even if he is getting the big amount of 25 crore he won't be doing a small role in any project. No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor in any character in movies and web series, the fans are appreciating this statement of the actor but there are few people who are trolling the actor for this statement.

Check out the comments below

As we see these comments, many people are saying that we should see this as your confidence or over confidence, whereas many people are reminding the actor that it is because of his small characters that he got Fame and all his lead character movies are getting flop at the box office.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in small or big characters, what do you think what types of characters he should be doing, do let us know in the comment section below.

