Isha Ambani's Holi party: Inside pictures of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

07 Mar 2020 05:27 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood parties are always the ones to make headlines, and we get to see many interesting inside pictures. There is no better way to start the weekend than with inside pictures from Isha Ambani's Holi party. We have Nick Jonas to thank, who shared glimpses of his first ever Holi celebrations on Instagram.

Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal hosted an early but grand Holi bash in Mumbai on Friday evening, and Priyanka Chopra, who is great friends with Isha, wouldn't have missed it for the world! Priyanka landed up with Nick Jonas, twinning in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensembles. Nick and Priyanka were joined by Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who she is rumoured to be dating, among others at Isha Ambani's Holi bash. Nick Jonas, who clearly had a blast, shared a few happy pictures of colourful faces on Instagram and wrote: 'My first Holi! (Five days early) So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India!'

Nick's Holi album also features a video, in which Priyanka can be seen playing with colours with Katrina and Vicky can be seen grooving to the dhol beats together.

Have a look.

