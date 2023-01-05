Isha Talwar loves to play harmonium with Dimple on 'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' sets

Actress Isha Talwar shared her experience of practicing harmonium with veteran actress Dimple Kapadia on the sets of 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/01/2023 - 21:10
movie_image: 
Isha Talwar

MUMBAI : Actress Isha Talwar shared her experience of practicing harmonium with veteran actress Dimple Kapadia on the sets of 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo'.

Isha said: "The silliest thing I think I did around Dimple was to take my harmonium to her room and practise the Sargam. I am not an expert and also, I usually practice alone because it's the safest option. But when Dimple discovered the harmonium, I played the basics for her in her room and we practiced like little children do."

Isha has worked in regional as well as Hindi films. She was seen in 'Tubelight', 'Article 15', 'Sharmaji Namkeen', 'Run Baby Run', among others.

The actress also acted in web shows like 'Mirzapur', 'Roz Roz', and many more.

Sharing how Dimple enjoyed singing and playing the harmonium with her, Isha said: "She sang along and that beautiful memorable afternoon ended up with me getting a big warm hug and some sweet anecdotes from her about her life."

The show is all about giving a new dimension to a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationship, and an attempt to redefine it.

In the show, veteran actress Dimple is playing the role of a woman, Savitri, who runs a company and uses it as a cover for her drug business.

She is the most important female person of the family which consists of four women including her two daughter-in-laws and a daughter.

Produced by Maddock Films, the series is directed by Homi Adajania and stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles along with Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra.

'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' releases on May 5 on Disney+Hotstar.


SOURCE : IANS

Isha Talwar Dimple Kapadia Saas Bahu aur Flamingo Tubelight Article 15 Sharmaji Namkeen Run Baby Run Mirzapur Roz Roz Veteran Homi Adajania Radhika Madan Angira Dhar Ashish Verma Varun Mitra Udit Arora Deepak Dobriyal Monica Dogra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/01/2023 - 21:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Liza Malik designs her Delhi home, says 'it gives personal touch'
MUMBAI : Actress and singer Liza Malik talked about her interest in interior designing and doing it for her home in...
Isha Talwar loves to play harmonium with Dimple on 'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' sets
MUMBAI : Actress Isha Talwar shared her experience of practicing harmonium with veteran actress Dimple Kapadia on the...
Raja Kumari on 'The Bridge': It's an effort to bridge gaps between East & West
MUMBAI : American rapper, singer, and songwriter Raja Kumari has released her new album 'The Bridge' which is an ode to...
Kylie Jenner is worried Kardashians' 'beauty standards' will harm her daughter
MUMBAI : Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has voiced concerns about her family's "beauty standards" in a new episode of '...
'I am doing many things for the first time in 'Imlie',' says Megha Chakraborty
MUMBAI : Actress Megha Chakraborty is excited to be part of the popular show 'Imlie', especially now when the show has...
Recent Stories
Isha Talwar
Isha Talwar loves to play harmonium with Dimple on 'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' sets
Latest Video
Related Stories
Imran Nazir Khan
Imran Nazir Khan quit his career in engineering to become an actor
Vikas Shukla
'Raazi' actor Vikas Shukla will reunite with Vicky, Meghna in 'Sam Bahadur'
Hero is still playing hero
Bhumika Chawla calls it unfortunate as the shelf life for female actors still exists: ‘Hero is still playing hero’
Vidyut Jammwal
New 'IB 71' video shows Vidyut Jammwal taking charge as master spy
Kar
Kartik Aaryan attends one of his crew member's wedding! Wishes the couple a Happy Married life
children to compete
Exclusive! “Every parent today wants their children to compete and that's not right” - Shriya Saran