Isha Talwar says her father always looks at content through 'director's lens'

Actress Isha Talwar, who will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming series 'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo', has shared that her father -- director Vinod Talwar -- cannot ever consume a piece of audio-visual content as just an audience, the mind of director in him is constantly analysing the technical aspects of the films or a series.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/07/2023 - 15:30
movie_image: 
Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo

MUMBAI :  Actress Isha Talwar, who will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming series 'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo', has shared that her father -- director Vinod Talwar -- cannot ever consume a piece of audio-visual content as just an audience, the mind of director in him is constantly analysing the technical aspects of the films or a series.

Vinod Talwar is a veteran director, and was recently seen in the streaming series 'Cinema Marte Dum Tak' which was based on the world of pulp movies and everything that the genre entails.

The actress told IANS: "I know that when he watches something, the mind of the director is always working and that he can't consume content as an audience, he is always thinking about technical aspects. And it's the same with me, we discuss things like the editing, the background score, the performances."

Isha said the OTT series 'Jubilee', which has sparked a memefest on 'Madan Kumar Bh*****d', is her father's recent favourite.

"Jubilee is something that he really enjoyed and binge watched. He discussed which performance moved him. We can't watch a piece of content in its totality, our minds organically think in the direction of technicalities and the craft," the actress added.

'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo' drops on Disney+Hotstar on May 5.

SOURCE : IANS

Isha Talwar Saas Bahu aur Flamingo Vinod Talwar Cinema Marte Dum Tak. Jubilee Madan Kumar Bh*****d TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/07/2023 - 15:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kangana on same-sex marriage: It is a matter of the heart
MUMBAI : On her recent visit to Haridwar, actress Kangana Ranaut shared that a marriage is between two hearts and if...
Dimple says unlike in the past, female characters today come with flaws
MUMBAI :Veteran star Dimple Kapadia is happy to see the female roles evolving as today's female characters have their...
'Criminal': Ed Sheeran rubbishes expert brought in to testify against him
MUMBAI :  Ed Sheeran had strong words for a musicologist on Monday (U.S. East Coast Time) as the court hearing over...
'Chatrapathi' trailer sets stage for official Hindi remake of Rajamouli original
MUMBAI : The trailer of the upcoming film 'Chatrapathi' was unveiled on Tuesday. The film is the official Hindi remake...
Isha Talwar says her father always looks at content through 'director's lens'
MUMBAI :  Actress Isha Talwar, who will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming series 'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo', has...
Kangana on same-sex marriage: It is a matter of the heart
MUMBAI :On her recent visit to Haridwar, actress Kangana Ranaut shared that a marriage is between two hearts and if two...
Recent Stories
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana on same-sex marriage: It is a matter of the heart
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana on same-sex marriage: It is a matter of the heart
Dimple
Dimple says unlike in the past, female characters today come with flaws
Rajamouli
'Chatrapathi' trailer sets stage for official Hindi remake of Rajamouli original
kangna
Kangana on same-sex marriage: It is a matter of the heart
Appurv Gupta
Exclusive! “Explore all the opportunities which life gives you” Appurv Gupta on his on-going mantra in life
culturally immersive
Working in different industries has been culturally immersive for Saiee M Manjrekar