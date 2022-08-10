Ishaan Dhawan: I have been a 'director's kid'

'Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana' actor Ishaan Dhawan, who is currently seen playing the role of a neurosurgeon, Dhruv in the show 'Dhruv Tara', shared that he has been a "director's kid" and realise the significance of carefully following the director's instructions and thoroughly comprehending the character.
He said: "I have been a director's kid, and have realised the significance of carefully following the director's instructions and thoroughly comprehending my character. Having played the role of Dhruv for more than two months, now I am confident in my understanding of the character and feel comfortable taking creative liberties to infuse the role with my personal style."

He further adds: "As an artist, I believe that when it comes to portraying a complex and multi-faceted character, it requires the actor to deeply understand the character's psyche, his motives, and convincingly convey the emotions."

For Ishaan, getting an opportunity to be part of the show 'Dhruv Tara' helped him to work on his acting skills and portray a different character from his previous ones and showcase his talent.

"The opportunity to play the character of Dhruv in 'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare' is a wonderful chance for me to showcase my performance as an actor. This character is unlike any I have played, which I welcomed as a challenging opportunity," he concluded.

Ishaan is a model and actor known for his roles such as Hamid in 'Bebaakee', and Kabeer in 'Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana', among others.

'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare' airs on Sony SAB.

 


