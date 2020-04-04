News

Ishaan Khatter accuses Ananya Panday of copying him

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Apr 2020 01:25 PM

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Subsequently, the actress was alongside Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Prior to the lockdown, she was shooting for Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Presently, Ananya has been sharing her life updates on social media.

The diva has been making the most of her free time. Recently, she posted a series of photos on Instagram wherein she is seen posing with her pet and sister Rysa with the caption. 'quaranteam #StayHome #StaySafe #StayPositive'.

Soon after, Ishaan commented, 'U copied the caption from me puppycat…'.

Aren't they adorable?

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Ishaan Khatter Ananya Panday Bollywood Student of the Year 2 Tiger Shroff Tara Sutaria Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Throwback: Naina and Sameer's wedding album...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

These popular TV shows RETURN to make your...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here