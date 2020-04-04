Ishaan Khatter accuses Ananya Panday of copying him

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Subsequently, the actress was alongside Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Prior to the lockdown, she was shooting for Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Presently, Ananya has been sharing her life updates on social media.

The diva has been making the most of her free time. Recently, she posted a series of photos on Instagram wherein she is seen posing with her pet and sister Rysa with the caption. 'quaranteam #StayHome #StaySafe #StayPositive'.

Soon after, Ishaan commented, 'U copied the caption from me puppycat…'.

Aren't they adorable?

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla