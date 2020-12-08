Ishaan Khatter says his two upcoming films belong to 'very different worlds'

MUMBAI: Bollywood heartthrob Ishaan Khatter says that he is super excited about the variety of projects that he has in his kitty, with a couple of films in very different genres coming up.



Ishaan's upcoming films are "Phone Bhoot", a horror-comedy, and "Pippa", a war drama.



"As an audience I love the horror comedy genre because the plot gets twisted every now and then, which makes the film an interesting watch. If I look at it from a performer's point of view, so many shades of emotion are rolled into one character. Also, I have to say that our film 'Phone Bhoot' is directed by Gurmeet Singh. It is interesting that Gurmeet is one of the directors of web series 'Mirzapur', and his show released on the same day as our show 'A Suitable Boy'. People loved 'Mirzapur' and also 'A Suitable Boy'. So obviously the next thing that should have happened is we are working together! This is so cool!" Ishaan said.



In "Phone Bhoot", Ishaan shares screen-space with Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Chaturvedi.



"Pippa", produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, is based on the book "The Burning Chaffees" by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta.



"The film is based on the Bangladesh Liberation War and is set in 1971. It is a different world altogether for me and I am reading a lot about it. Of course, the script will be my Bible but there will be an emotional and physical transformation, too. I am excited to indulge in two very different worlds!" added Ishaan said