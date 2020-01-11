News

Ishaan Khatter speaks on the experience of romancing Tabu in A Suitable Boy

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Mira Nair began shooting for A Suitable Boy in Lucknow from September 7. The series, produced by BBC One, features Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Ram Kapoor, and Shahana Goswami.

Ishaan Khatter has delivered amazing performances in Dhadak and Beyond the Clouds. The actor had to romance Tabu in a scene in the film. On being asked about the romantic scene between Tabu, and him Ishaan said, 'It was easy to romance Tabu. Because that person is Tabu, it really does half the job for you. She’s mesmerising and that’s why it’s easy for me to play the besotted lover.'

Tabu has delivered stunning performances in Andhadhum and De De Pyaar De. She got tremendous love for her roles.

A Suitable Boy is the screen adaptation of Vikram Seth's popular novel of the same name. Set around the post-independence period, the 6-part series focuses on four families in the fictional town of Brahmapur, located between Varanasi and Patna. The series is expected to begin streaming from June 2020.

Tanya Maniktala plays the lead role of Lata in the series adapted by Andrew Davies.

 

 

