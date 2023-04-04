Ishaan Khatter to star alongside Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter will be seen starring alongside Hollywood star Nicole Kidman in the upcoming limited series 'The Perfect Couple' on Netflix.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 10:18
movie_image: 
Ishaan Khatter

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter will be seen starring alongside Hollywood star Nicole Kidman in the upcoming limited series 'The Perfect Couple' on Netflix.

He will play Shooter Dival, the best friend of the groom in 'The Perfect Couple'.

'The Perfect Couple' also stars Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning and others.

The actor took to Instagram to announce the project, and wrote in the caption: "New beginnings."

Netflix also shared the cast announcement and tweeted: "The Perfect Couple casting is actually perfect."

Ishaan was earlier seen in Mira Nair's 'A Suitable Boy'. He was last seen in the film Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer film 'Phone Bhoot'.

SOURCE: IANS

Ishaan Khatter Hollywood Star Nicole Kidman The Perfect Couple Netflix Shooter Dival Liev Schreiber Dakota Fanning Mira Nair Katrina Kaif Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 10:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Unfortunate! Abhimanyu unavailable for Abhir's surgery
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Whoa! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Harshad Arora reveals why he broke up with girlfriend Aparna
MUMBAI: Harshad Arora recently joined in the cast of StarPlus’ popular show- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.Also read:...
Ishaan Khatter to star alongside Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter will be seen starring alongside Hollywood star Nicole Kidman in the upcoming...
Whoa! Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya get clicked inside the NMACC in a secretive manner; check out what the netizens had to say
MUMBAI: Trolling is something that is rampant and every day many celebrities have gone through the struggles of being...
Congratulations! Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj of Anupama hits a milestone
MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it always tops the BARC ratings.Gaurav...
Anupamaa: Shattering! Kanta comes back alone; breaking Anupama’s heart
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Ishaan Khatter
Ishaan Khatter to star alongside Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Janhvi
Whoa! Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya get clicked inside the NMACC in a secretive manner; check out what the netizens had to say
Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra
Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra may get engaged in first week of April
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
WOW! Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and more; here’s how celebs revealed the name of their baby
Exclusive! Sara Ali Khan says, “I definitely don’t think that actresses have a shelf life”
Exclusive! Sara Ali Khan says, “I definitely don’t think that actresses have a shelf life”
Exclusive! "I am much more confident now to speak about it" Priyanka Chopra on groupism in Bollywood and on moving to Hollywood
Exclusive! "I am much more confident now to speak about it" Priyanka Chopra on groupism in Bollywood and on moving to Hollywood
Ishaan Khatter to star alongside Nicole Kidman
Ishaan Khatter to star alongside Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'