Ishita Dutta opens up on being compared to sister Tanushree

MUMBAI: Tanushree Dutta's sister Ishita made her Bollywood debut with Drishyam. She essayed Ajay Devgn's daughter in the film. Later, she was also seen in Kapil Sharma's Firangi. The actress had made her TV debut in 2013 with Ek Ghar Banaunga. She had played the role of Poonam and received a positive response from the audiences. After her movie Drishyam, she was also seen playing the role of Baani in Bepanah Pyaar. Her sister Tanushree is best known for her movie Aashiq Banaya Aapne.

During an interview with a media portal, Ishita opened up about being compared to her sister.

"I didn't have any inhibition, I knew it would happen. It is pretty normal. A lot of people would ask me, why would you start with Drishyam and not a debut in dancing and singing. My sister has always told me everyone has their journey. You can't compare or compete. You should follow the path laid out for you and make the right choices and go with the flow. I think personally have always done that and in any given point, and I always saw which is the best project, that is offered to me. I don't decide sirf films karna hai ya only want to do web. I am always open to good work", said the actress.

On the personal front, Ishita is married to Vatsal Sheth, whom she met on the sets of her TV show Rishton Ka Saudagar- Baazigar.

Credits: Times Now