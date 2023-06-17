Ishwak Singh of 'Rocket Boys' joins Vaani Kapoor in 'Sarvagunn Sampanna'

Actor Ishwak Singh, who is known for 'Paatal Lok' and 'Rocket Boys', will be seen sharing the screen with the Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor in the upcoming social comedy film 'Sarvagunn Sampanna'. The movie marks the directorial debut of Sonali Rattan.
MUMBAI: Actor Ishwak Singh, who is known for 'Paatal Lok' and 'Rocket Boys', will be seen sharing the screen with the Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor in the upcoming social comedy film 'Sarvagunn Sampanna'. The movie marks the directorial debut of Sonali Rattan.

Ishwak has already completed shooting for his part in 'Sarvagunn Sampanna', a source informed. The film is set in the 1990s and will see Vaani portraying the character of a porn star lookalike in the film.

Speaking about Ishwak's involvement, a source in the production said: "Ishwak is the perfect fit for this role. His chemistry with Vaani Kapoor will undoubtedly captivate audiences, and we are excited to present their fresh pairing on-screen."

Director Sonali Rattan, has been an associate director to filmmaker husband Kunal Deshmukh on notable films like 'Jannat', 'Tum Mile', 'Raja Natwarlal' and 'Shiddat'. The film blends comedy and social commentary, offering a fresh perspective on contemporary issues with a touch of nostalgia.

'Sarvagunn Sampanna' is being produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

SOURCE: IANS

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/17/2023 - 12:32

