“Iske pehle ki meri photo pe mala tang jaaye, ek baar karna hai..”

Gajraj Rao and Divyenndu Sharma’s slice of life family entertainer‘Thai Massage’ to release in cinemas on 26th August, 2022!
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 12:55
movie_image: 
Iske pehle ki meri

MUMBAI: This August, Imtiaz Ali brings to you the coming of age of a seventy-year-old man in a slice of life family entertainer, Thai Massage, written and directed by three-time national award winner, Mangesh Hadawale.

Set in Ujjain and Thailand, Thai Massage is a heartwarming tale of a traditional man in the dusk of his life facing erectile dysfunction. It will release in cinemas on 26th August 2022.

The film stars the prolific Gajraj Rao, known for many memorable performances along with Divyenndu Sharma who has worked his way into the audience's heart with each character he has brought to life. Others in the cast include Sunny Hinduja, Rajpal Yadav, Vibha Chibber and Russian actress, Alina Zasobina.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment present Thai Massage, A Window Seat Films production, Produced by Imtiaz Ali, Produced by T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment.

Imtiaz Ali Gajraj Rao Sunny Hinduja Rajpal Yadav Vibha Chibber Alina Zasobina TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 12:55

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Upcoming Major Twist! Anubhav’s major step, Gungun to be the first wife
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Super Sexy! Hina Khan makes netizens drool over her latest photoshoot
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Exclusive! Garima Vikrant Singh roped in for Amazon Prime Video’s Crash Course
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made across platforms in...
Exclusive! “People have reconnected to themselves during covid and that is why they will love the show” Pankaj Jha on his web series Nirmal Pathak ki Ghar Wapsi
MUMBAI: Actor Pankaj Jha has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution, we...
EXCLUSIVE! Ulka Gupta and I share a sibling bond in real life as well: Banni Chow Home Delivery actor Ansh Pandey
MUMBAI: Ansh Pandey is a talented actor who has recently started his career on television. He is currently seen in Star...
Must Read! Priyanka Chopra was convinced to work in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara for THIS reason
MUMBAI: The three biggest names of Bollywood have come together for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara. Priyanka has now...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Priyanka Chopra was convinced to work in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara for THIS reason
Must Read! Priyanka Chopra was convinced to work in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara for THIS reason
Latest Video