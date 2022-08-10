“Isko bhi iski Mummy ki tarah Lagta rehta Hai,” say netizen as they troll Nysa Devgan on this latest video

MUMBAI :Daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Nysa Devgan has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her beautiful pictures which are floating all over the Internet.

No doubt with her sizzling pictures and videos Nysa Devgan around the city as she was papped has indeed created a huge fan base for herself and they always look forward to latest posts of her.

Having said that, this latest video of Nysa Devgan is getting viral all over internet as she was seen attending an event.

No doubt she is looking supremely hot in this outfit, the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards Nysa Devgan. However, there are a few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

As we see in the video Nysa Devgan got hurt with the camera on this netizens are saying, Isko bhi iski Mummy ki tarah lagta rehta hai” as we have seen actress Kajol getting injured or falling many a times.

Whereas many people are trolling the actress by saying that why she is always looking like she as if she is high.

