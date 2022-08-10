“Isko bhi iski Mummy ki tarah Lagta rehta Hai,” say netizen as they troll Nysa Devgan on this latest video

Nysa Devgan is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to her latest video, check out the comments below.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 14:37
movie_image: 
“Isko bhi iski Mummy ki tarah Lagta rahata Hai” netizens trolls Nysa Devgan for this latest video

MUMBAI :Daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Nysa Devgan has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her beautiful pictures which are floating all over the Internet. 

No doubt with her sizzling pictures and videos Nysa Devgan around the city as she was papped has indeed created a huge fan base for herself and they always look forward to latest posts of her. 

Having said that, this latest video of Nysa Devgan is getting viral all over internet as she was seen attending an event. 

No doubt she is looking supremely hot in this outfit, the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards Nysa Devgan. However, there are a few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

ALSO READ – Alia Bhatt and Rekha steal the show at an award function; netizens say, “Aesa laga ki lip kiss karne wali hai”

As we see in the video Nysa Devgan got hurt with the camera on this netizens are saying, Isko bhi iski Mummy ki tarah lagta rehta hai” as we have seen actress Kajol getting injured or falling many a times. 

Whereas many people are trolling the actress by saying that why she is always looking like she as if she is high.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the neitzens for this video of Nysa Devgan? 

Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 

ALSO READ –Budget vs Box office collection: Before Selfiee releases, here’s a look at the analysis of Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu

Nysa Devgan NYSA DEVGAN TROLL NYSA DEVGANFANS NYSA DEVGANSEXY NYSA DEVGAN SEXY Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 14:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Hera Pheri 3 goes on floors with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal
MUMBAI :When we hear the names Raju, Shyam and Baburao, we are sure there is one film that comes to your mind-Hera...
Shehzada box office collection day 4: After a dull weekend, Kartik Aaryan starrer doesn’t pass the Monday test
MUMBAI :Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada was one of the most awaited films of the year. The trailer had...
Vikas D Nahar joins the existing panel as a guest Shark
MUMBAI :Shark Tank India has spurred India's entrepreneurial spirit and influenced the nation's perspective on business...
Spoiler Alert! Ishq Mein Ghayal: Eisha’s love for Armaan turns to hate on learning he’s a werewolf
MUMBAI :Colors TV's newest television serial Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, starring Karan Kundrra, Reem Sameer Shaikh and...
Exclusive! Neelu Vaghela aka Bhabho takes up the Diya Aur Baati Hum quiz; answers some interesting trivia about the show
MUMBAI :Diya Aur Baati Hum was one of the successful shows that aired on StarPlus, stretching from 2011 to 2016 and...
Recent Stories
Hera Pheri 3 goes on floors with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal
Hera Pheri 3 goes on floors with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal

Latest Video

Related Stories
Hera Pheri 3 goes on floors with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal
Hera Pheri 3 goes on floors with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal
Shehzada box office collection day 4: After a dull weekend, Kartik Aaryan starrer doesn’t pass the Monday test
Shehzada box office collection day 4: After a dull weekend, Kartik Aaryan starrer doesn’t pass the Monday test
Should Manisha Koirala go the Tabu way?
Should Manisha Koirala go the Tabu way?
Kangana Ranaut feels nepo mafia is snatching all the awards from deserving talent
Kangana Ranaut feels nepo mafia is snatching all the awards from deserving talent
Alia Bhatt and Rekha steal the show at an award function; netizens say, “Aesa laga ki lip kiss karne wali hai”
Alia Bhatt and Rekha steal the show at an award function; netizens say, “Aesa laga ki lip kiss karne wali hai”
Budget vs Box office collection: Before Selfiee releases, here’s a look at the analysis of Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu
Budget vs Box office collection: Before Selfiee releases, here’s a look at the analysis of Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu