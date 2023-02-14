"Isko Chalna nahin aata kya, how is she walking", say Netizens as they troll Palak Tiwari

MUMBAI : After her mother Shweta Tiwari leaving a strong mark in the acting field, daughter Palak Tiwari is the talk of the town. We have seen and loved the star kid Palak Tiwari in music videos and it is said that she is all set to make her Bollywood debut very soon.

Over the time, with her amazing pictures Palak Tiwari has been grabbing the attention of the fans and no doubt she is one of the major head turners coming from Bollywood industry.

The fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures of the starkid!

Having said that, this latest video of Palak Tiwari is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was spotted around the city and was heading for a party.

As we see, Palak is looking supremely hot in the black outfit, and the fans are not keeping calm but are praising her for her hot looks and her dress, but there are a few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons!



As we can see in these comments, many people are saying that doesn't she have any other clothes to wear, her every dress is looking very similar! Also many people are saying that doesn't she know how to walk and pointing out at the way she is walking, it is completely weird.

Whereas many people are saying that this is height of shamelessness and she should take some dressing lessons.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for Palak Tiwari on this latest public appearance?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

