“Isne to Uorfi ki dress pahen li hai,” say Netizens as they troll Pooja Hegde on her outfit

MUMBAI : Pooja Hegde is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood, and she has been winning the hearts of the fans not only with her amazing acting contribution but also with her looks and cuteness.

She will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and was last seen in Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh.

No doubt the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress and this latest video of the actress grabbed the attention of the fans as she was clicked around the city attending an event.

Pooja Hegde is looking supremely hot in this unique outfit and the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress and her outfit.

Having said that there are few people who are trolling the actress with regards to her dress, check out the comments below.

As we can see in these comments many people are expressing their concern about what has she worn and some are comparing the actress with Uorfi Javed who is known for her quirky fashion sense.

Some are saying that she has copied Uorfi.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for Pooja Hegde and how did you like the dress of the actress?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

