Israeli TV show FAUDA to have a Bollywood remake

MUMBAI: Every day our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and on-goings in the television industry to bring to its readers. Today we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about various upcoming TV shows and web-series. (Read here: Vijay Varma had a collection of 500 movie CDs, DVDs)

Now, the latest buzz is that popular Israeli show Fauda which is also available on Netflix will have a Bollywood re-make.

Fauda is a story about a top Israeli agent comes out of retirement to hunt for a Palestinian fighter he thought he’d killed, setting a chaotic chain of events.

Sources inform us that renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra has been signed to cast for the project.

Also, as per the grapevine, actor Vijay Verma of Gully Boy and Mirzapur 2 fame is being considered to play a pivotal role in the project.

We couldn’t connect with Mukesh and Vijay for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Gully Boy's Vijay Varma opens up on criticism from 'only one person')