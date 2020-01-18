“It is an absolute honor to be composing music for The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye" shares Pritam who composed the music for the anthem 

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video's - 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye' is touted to be the biggest web series produced in India. The series has new and promising faces Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari. The trailer of the series was recently launched and it truly worth the hype.

Talking about the anthem of tor the show in a recent interview, Pritam shared, “Kabir and I go back a long way and he has always been extremely passionate about this story!” Further adding, “It is an absolute honor to be composing music for The Forgotten Army — Azaadi Ke Liye. The song, Azaadi Ke Liye, is a stirring tribute to the forgotten Bravehearts of the Azaad Hind Fauj. What makes this project even more special is knowing that this has been an idea that Kabir has nurtured for nearly two decades!

Talking about the anthem Kabir Khan says, "This show is a project I am very passionate about and no captivating story is complete without soulful music that brings a lot of emotion to the storyline. Pritam and Arijit have outdone themselves with the title track, Azaadi Ke Liye. Together, they’ve created a freedom anthem that adds gravitas to the story and will appeal to audiences across all ages.”

The song provokes your inner Indian in a whole different way and the pain the soldiers went through in the older time for the best life we are living today. The Forgotten Army - Azadi ke Liye is touted to be the biggest OTT show ever produced in India and will also mark Kabir Khan's directorial debut on the digital platform. To maintain authenticity, the show was extensively shot in India, Singapore, and Thailand.

Created and Directed by the ace director Kabir Khan, 'The Forgotten Army' will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 24th January 2020.