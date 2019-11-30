It is #Awaitingdabang3 versus #Boycotdabbang3 on Twitter

MUMBAI: Salman Khan's movies usually do well at the box office, but this time, it seems that several fans are upset with him. #AwaitingDabangg3 and #Boycotdabbang3 are trending on Twitter, because certain sections claim that the film hurts Hindu religious sentiments.



Earlier on Friday, sections of social media were upset with Dabangg 3, claiming that a scene in the song Hud hud Dabangg, which shows saffron-clad sadhus dancing with guitars, is aimed at maligning and insulting Hindu sentiments and culture. A Bengaluru-based NGO, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, even demanded that the film's censor certificate be canceled. But Bhai is not in a mood to do any changes.



Dabangg 3 brings back Salman as the maverick cop Chulbul Pandey, while Sonakshi Sinha returns to reprise Chulbul's wife Rajjo. The new film of the franchise also features Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep in a negative role and introduces actor-producer Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar.