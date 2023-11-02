It is going to be Ajay Devgn versus Ayushman Khurana on June 2023, Read more

MUMBAI :Upcoming movie of Ajay Devgn, Maidan has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making, we have seen many BTS picture floating all over the internet directly from the sets of the movie which are indeed increasing the excitement level of the fans. No doubt the first posters and the look of the actor Ajay Devgn is getting a big thumbs up from the fans as we are going to see the actor in another scene before avatar.

On one side we are looking forward to the movie, well on the other hand movie is getting pushed more and more futher, recently there was a news that the movie has been postponed once again and it will be releasing on 23rd June 2023. Well as we know the movie will noe face a direct clash with the movie Dream Girl 2.



Yes you heard right, upcoming movie of Ayushman Khurana titled Dream Girl 2 will be releasing on the same date 23rd June 2023, no doubt this is another much awaited movies of the year 2023 because of the excitement and the buzz which is created by the prequel. Along with the actor Ayushman Khurana the movie will also have Ananya Panday.

So it is going to be Ajay Devgn versus Ayushman Khurana on 23rd June 2023, what do you think who will win this Bollywood clash, do let us know in the comment section below.

