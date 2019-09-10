It is going to be difficult: Sara Ali Khan on reprising Karisma Kapoor’s role in Coolie No 1

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan has garnered accolades for her work in films like Kedarnath and Simmba. She might be a couple of films old but she has already made a place for herself in the entertainment industry by showcasing her talent. She is indeed one of the most popular star kids and enjoys a huge fan following. She will be next seen reprising Karisma Kapoor’s role in Coolie No 1. She will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan.



Currently, Sara and Varun are rehearsing for their song for the film which is a remake of Karisma Kapoor and Govinda’s hit track- Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha. Now, we all know that it is no mean task to recreate an iconic song and that too, starring two of the most wonderful dancers/actors and therefore, during an interview with PTI, when Sara was quizzed about stepping into Karisma’s shoes, she said that although she is excited about reprising the role of Karisma Kapoor in the remake version of Coolie No 1 but she is well aware of the pressure. “It is going to be difficult because the film, the songs and everything related to that film is iconic. So it is going to be very difficult. But if we take pressure, then we will definitely mess up. What makes Govinda ji and Karisma ji so iconic was an element of spontaneity and ‘bindasspan’ with every take, every shot. They had so much fun while shooting and that translates on screen. These are big shoes to fill,” said Sara Ali Khan who also has Aaj Kal in her kitty.