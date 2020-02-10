It is Hrithik versus Ranveer for THIS project

MUMBAI: Remember superstar Karthi in the 2019 action thriller 'Kaithi'? Well, now all movie buffs have a great reason to cheer as the film is set to be remade in Hindi!

While the story of a convict who sets out to meet his daughter after his prison term is sure to reach the heart of cine-goers, it is to be seen who amongst the two will match up Karthi's prowess depicted in the film – Ranveer Singh or Hrithik Roshan?

Yes, these two stunning leading men of the industry are being eyed for Karthi's role and there are no apprehensions about the fact that be it anyone between the two, they will shine bright like a diamond.

It would depend on the availability of dates, the price, etc. But yes, these two are the natural choices as per the sources.

Well, the wait will be worth to see who gets cast in the film, another good news is that the film will be helmed by the feature's original director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

For the Tamil lead Karthi, the film was something he was proud of, he had told the media earlier.

He spoke about the sleepless nights, how much he missed his daughter, and the reason why he relates to the story.

The film is all about an incident that occurred overnight, just in four hours. And the makers shot for sixty nights to complete the film and all that they would be doing in the day time is just sleep.

The whole team has put in a lot of effort to make this happen. The credit goes to the whole team and not just the actor or the director.