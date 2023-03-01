“It is a money heist thing between 7 people, and the hunt game which will be loved by the fans” - Ajit Shidhaye on Kuttey

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Ajit Shidhaye spoke in detail about his upcoming movie Kuttey, and also about his shooting experience.  
MUMBAI :Actor Ajit Shidhaye has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with his amazing acting contribution. We have seen him portray some beautiful characters and get all the love from the fans. The actor is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Kuttey, which stars Arjun Kapoor, and Tabu in the leading role, along with Konkanasen Sharma, and Kumud Mishra.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Ajit Shidhaye spoke in detail about his upcoming movie, and also about the high points and the USP of the movie.

Ajit Shidhaye on his movie Kuttey

Ajit Shidhaye says that this is a movie which has dark humour, and that is coming after a long period of time in Bollywood. The movie is about a money heist that will happen between a group of 7 people, and the hunt game is very interesting to watch, and it will surely be loved by the fans. This movie has dark comedy, intense drama, thrills, and a lot of action.

Ajit Shidhaye on his shooting experience

Ajit Shidhaye says that if he had to sum up his entire experience in a single word, he would say 'wonderful'. It was a great experience collaborating with actor Arjun Kapoor once again after the movie Panipat. He is a very comfortable actor to work with. On the other hand, he was blessed to work with actors like Kumud Mishra and Tabu, and be in the same frame with them. This has only been possible because of the director Aasman Bharadwaj. The shooting experience was definitely amazing, and it was a great learning experience for him as an actor.

Ajit Shidhaye on the high points and the USP of the movie

Ajit Shidhaye says that the movie is written beautifully, and the way that the heist is happening, and the execution is brilliant. The major high point of the movie is the twist and the dark side that we get to see in a Vishal Bhardwaj movie. We will see the same essence in this movie directed by his son, Aasman Bharadwaj.

No doubt, the trailer of the movie is already winning the hearts of the fans. We look forward to seeing what the actor has to offer with this movie.
 
What are your views on the actor Ajit Shidhaye? How excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

The movie Kuttey is all set to hit the big screen on 13th January.

