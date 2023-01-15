“It is a one-of-a-kind survival thriller” - Imran Hasnee on his movie High Tide

MUMBAI: Actor Imran Hasnee has been winning the hearts of the fans with his amazing acting contribution over time. He has been getting all the love from the fans for his beautiful craft. Recently, the actor was seen in the movie High Tide, and the movie is now all set for the digital release.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Imran Hasnee spoke in detail about the love he got for the movie, and also about the high points and the USP of the movie.

Imran Hasnee on his movie High Tide

Imran Hasnee says that this is a one of a kind of a thriller. It is a survival thriller, where a person is stuck inside something, and how his family and police are trying to find him. What is the story behind him getting stuck inside, and what type of events will take place, is what is shown in the movie.

Imran Hasnee on the love he got from the release of the movie

Imran Hasnee said that the movie was released only in five states of India in October. Now, he is looking forward to the digital release of the movie so that more people can see it. He says the response he has gotten from the 5 states were brilliant. The fans have seen the movie and they were happy to see the actor in the movie, and even to see his acting. They have also loved the concept of the movie.

ALSO READ: She is making fun of herself” - netizens troll Malaika Arora for her latest video

Imran Hasnee on the high points and the USP of the movie

Imran Hasnee says that we have seen many thriller movies, but this is a one of a kind of survival thriller which will definitely keep the fans and audience hooked till the last scene. This is one such movie that is filled with twists and turns.

What are your views on the actor Imran Hasnee? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor shares picture with Jannat Zubair; fans get nostalgic and remember Luv Ka The End, “When Minty met Rhea after 12 years”