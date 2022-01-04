IT’S CONTROVERSIAL: Netizens SLAM Javed Akhtar for mentioning the Dharma Sansad held in Haridwar in the Bulli Bai controversy!

MUMBAI: Bulli Bai is the latest controversial thing in the news and on the internet today.

Soon after, the veteran screenwriter and lyricist faced trolling on social media wherein netizens slammed him for mentioning the Dharma Sansad held in Haridwar, while others questioned his silence over other matters.

Reacting to the same, Javed Akhtar shared in another tweet, “The moment I raised my voice against the online auction of women and those glorifying Godse and preaching genocide to the army police n people, some bigots have started abusing my great great grand father, a freedom fighter who died in kala pani in 1864, What do you say to such idiots”.

Previously, Javed Akhtar's son, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar had also tweeted against the ‘sickening’ act of putting women for 'auction'. He had posted, "This is sickening! Request authorities to take swift and strict action against the people behind this grotesque act”. Several other Bollywood personalities, including actors Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Shruti Seth and screenwriter Varun Grover had also commented on the issue and called it ‘disgusting’.

CREDIT: TOI