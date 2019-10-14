"It’s an honour to have my picture at KSA airport", says Jacqueline Fernandez, the first Bollywood actor to be featured on billboards

MUMBAI: One of the most influential actresses of Bollywood, Jacqueline Fernandez was in a first of its kind breakthrough was recently seen on billboards across the KSA airport in Saudi Arabia. The actress has emerged as the first celebrity to be seen on the billboards of Saudi Arabia and feels it was an honour to have her picture at the KSA airport.



Talking about being the face of the women's liberation in Saudi Arabia, Jacqueline Fernandez says, "I don’t consider myself to be the face of women’s liberation movement in Saudi Arabia. There are many great women who I think are more deserving of that title. It’s an honour to have my picture at KSA airport! Saudi Arabia has progressed in many ways in recent times. It’s important for countries to retain their cultural identity, but I do think Saudi Arabia is consciously moving towards greater freedom for all its citizens. In the times of economic and technological advancement, every country could do more to promote equality for their people.”



Talking about Dabangg tour in Saudi Arabia, Jacqueline Fernandez says, "I was invited to perform in Saudi Arabia as a part of the Dabangg tour. I would love to bring the show to this remarkable country".



The actress has been very vocal about a spectrum of issues and Women empowerment is one cause close to Jacqueline Fernandez’s heart and this particular news has surely emerged as a breakthrough point in the history for a Bollywood star.



Jacqueline, who is also the face of several brands also, always endorses brands which are animal free to make sure that her audience don't fall for harmful products- a proof of how sensitive the ‘positive growth leader’ is!



Owing to immense popularity amongst the masses and having several brand endorsements to her credit, Jacqueline Fernandez has emerged as one of the most influential actresses in addition to being the commercial front runner.



The actress would be seen in her upcoming movie, Kick 2 and the actress will be sharing the screen space with Salman Khan once again. Directed as well as produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kick 2 will release on Christmas 2019.