"It’s not easy to leap through the air, holding a 5-10 kg gun in each hand' says Tiger acing the hurdles that came across for Baaghi 3

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff has flexibility like no other and has always ensured to put his craft in work for which he practices taking zero days off. Tiger is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie Baaghi 3 which is all set to release later this week.

The audiences can't get enough of the super hot and chiselled look that the actors never misses a chance to show off. All the best ever achieved comes with its own hurdles to overcome.

Talking to a leading daily about the hurdles that came across while shooting for Baaghi 3, Tiger shares, "The weapons were a challenge because it’s not easy to leap through the air, holding a 5-10 kg gun in each hand."

Overcoming the hurdles, Tiger adds, "But with everyone, from the director and the ADs to the actors and the action team giving their 100 percent, I had to give at least my 1000 percent. Ahmed sir had designed all the money shots, all I had to do was rehearse them and give a take.”

The youngest action superstar has time and again given better projects and the appreciation among the audiences has never slowed down.

Tiger always loved to show and try some new and unique kicks and punches for the camera and always impress the masses and critics alike. Tiger has a very loyal fanbase and has built his niche from scratch.

Tiger Shroff is all set to be seen next in Baaghi 3 alongside Shraddha Kapoor , the movie will release on 6th March 2020 and is directed by Ahmed Khan. Baaghi 3 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.