It’s a Wrap! Akshay Kumar dropped the amazing picture from Dead Sea as the team wraps the shoot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

MUMBAI : Movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is indeed one of the biggest releases of the year, the movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over ever since the announcement video was out, the fans are now eagerly waiting for the trailer after the teaser of the movie that has got a big thumbs up from the fans all over, the movie that has great names like Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the title roles, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Bose Roy is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Well we have seen few BTS dropped by the director himself during the process of the shoot, these clicks were increasing the excitement level of the fans, and as we know the team were shooting the last leg of the movie in Jordan, and now there is a news that the team Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has wrapped the shoot in Jordan.

Yes you heard right, it’s a wrap for the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the final schedule has come to an end and this news was dropped by Khiladi Kumar himself, taking to his instagram handle he shared a picture from Dead Sea, Jordan.

The actor wrote, “Tired of the same old memes, here’s some new mud-terial This is how we celebrated the end of this memorable schedule of #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan at the Dead Sea in Jordan. It’s a ‘wrap’! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024”

Well this has grabbed the attention of fans all over and it is a unique way to call it a wrap, no doubt he is Khiladi for a reason, the post production of the movie to begin very soon and we can expect the trailer sooner.

The movie is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. The film was originally scheduled to release on 22 December 2023 but faced delays. The film is now slated for a theatrical release on Eid 2024 in Hindi with dubbed versions of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

