It’s a wrap for Baaghi 3

31 Jan 2020 08:24 PM

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 has completed its shoot. Shraddha shared a picture after the last day’s shoot and wrote a note of thanks for her team.

She said, 'Last day on #BAAGHI3 What an amazing time with such a beautiful & loving team. Have had such an incredible time @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala @khan_ahmedasas @shairaahmedkhan @tigerjackieshroff @riteishd @lokhandeankita.' In the picture, Tiger, Shraddha, Riteish Deshmukh, director Ahmed Khan, and the rest of the crew can be seen cutting a cake. There are as many as six cakes on the table.

The film will also see Tiger's actor father Jackie, the makers announced on January 23. In the third instalment of the action drama, Jackie will play the on-screen father of Tiger and his co-star Riteish Deshmukh’s characters.

In a cameo appearance, the 62-year-old actor will essay the role of a police inspector, producer Sajid Nadiadwala had said.

Everyone has been waiting to see Tiger team up with his Hero father Jackie. There have been plenty of speculations, but no one has been able to bring them together in the last six years, as the duo was categorical they would only share the screen when a film and role merited their presence.

The producer said that having Jackie on board will add to the film’s expectations. '... I am confident no one will be disappointed by this double dose of Shroffs and will stand as a strong USP,' Nadiadwala added.

Also starring Ankita Lokhande and Chunky Pandey, Baaghi 3 is scheduled to release on March 6.

 

